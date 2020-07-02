Southern California city to ticket people without masks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in the Southern California city of West Hollywood will issue citations to people who are not wearing masks in public, ramping up enforcement of a rule that previously had been imposed largely without penalties.

The West Hollywood station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department wrote in social media posts Wednesday night that the increased enforcement would begin this month.

“Our last option was to conduct enforcement by issuing an Administrative Citation, but the risk to community health is too great,” the statement said.

The non-criminal citations come with a fine of $250 for a first offense, as well as a $50 fee.

The city of West Hollywood contracts with the sheriff's department for law enforcement. It was not immediately clear if deputies throughout the county would also begin issuing citations for being in public without a mask.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has previously said that the department seeks to have people comply with stay-at-home orders voluntarily. He said deputies would work to educate people who are trespassing in areas closed during the pandemic in the hopes that enforcement would not need to escalate to citations or arrests.

The sheriff's department, the West Hollywood station and the city's mayor could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.