South getting largest share of grants for civil rights sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southern states that once were the epicenter of the civil rights struggle will receive the largest share of federal grant money meant to preserve sites linked to the movement.

The National Park Service, in an announcement last week, said more than $14 million will go to 51 projects in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Alabama will receive the largest amount of any state, $3.5 million. Most of the money will go to repair and restore black churches, including Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a Ku Klux Klan bombing. The downtown congregation will receive $500,000, the maximum amount.

Combined with Alabama, Deep South states including Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina will receive a total of $6 million of the money, which the agency said comes from offshore federal oil leases.

“These grants will fund important projects that document, interpret, and preserve sites that tell the stories of the African American experience in the pursuit of civil rights,” David Vela, deputy director of the National Park Service, said in a statement.

In Georgia, nearly $500,000 will go to rehabilitate the Americus Colored Hospital, which Rep. Sanford Bishop said was the only Southern medical facility where black health care workers could treat people of their own race from 1923 until 1953.

“This hospital was vital to African Americans during Jim Crow and produced more trained professionals than larger cities like Atlanta, New York, and Chicago,” said Bishop.