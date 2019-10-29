https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/South-Salem-woman-arrested-for-stealing-in-14569148.php
South Salem woman arrested for stealing from Stop and Shop in Ridgefield
A South Salem, N.Y., woman was arrested for larceny in the sixth degree at Ridgefield police headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Ridgefield police said Rebecca Steger, 20, turned herself in on active arrest warrant issued by Danbury Superior Court.
She was processed and released on a promise to appear in court.
A police report said that the warrant stemmed from a shoplifting incident that took place at Stop and Shop on Danbury Road in Ridgefield on July 10, 2018.
