South Korea urges North to restore hotlines for any talks HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Sep. 26, 2021 Updated: Sep. 26, 2021 6:06 a.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Sunday urged North Korea to restore dormant communication hotlines, a day after the North repeated an offer to open conditional talks.
The North might be seeking to extract concessions about two weeks after it raised tensions by carrying out its first missile tests in six months. North Korea has twice reached out to South Korea saying it’s open to talks if conditions are met.