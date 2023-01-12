South Korea plans fund to compensate forced labor victims

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are considering creating a domestic fund to compensate Koreans who were enslaved by Japanese companies before the end of World War II, as they desperately try to repair relations with Tokyo that have deteriorated in recent years over historical grievances.
The plan, revealed during a public hearing organized by Seoul’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday, was met with fierce criticism by victims and their legal representatives, who have demanded that the reparations come from Japan.