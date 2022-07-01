South Dakota's Noem applies for 2023 Rushmore fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday said she has applied for permission to hold a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day 2023, persisting even though the National Park Service has denied her requests for the past two years.

In 2020, a fireworks display, featuring a fiery speech from former President Donald Trump, was held at the monument after a decadelong hiatus. The Park Service has cited environmental concerns and objections from Native American tribes in denying subsequent permit applications.