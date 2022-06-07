South Dakota's Noem, Thune face challengers running to right

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans for her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions into national prominence. But that hasn't insulated her from criticism — and a primary challenger — from the right in the reliably conservative state.
Noem will look to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday's primary against state Rep. Steve Haugaard, a former state House speaker who has accused Noem of using the governor’s office to mount a 2024 White House bid.