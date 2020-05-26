South Dakota reports 67 new cases amid meatpacking outbreaks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but no new deaths in the state tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new cases bring the state's total to 4,653 cases, and about 75% of those have recovered. There are 1,075 people with active infections, according to health officials. But they have also warned the actual number of infections is higher because many people may not display symptoms or have not sought testing for mild symptoms.

While Minnehaha County, the state’s most populated area, has accounted for the bulk of cases statewide and an outbreak at a Smithfield pork processing plant that infected over 800 employees, several other counties have seen a significant number of cases in recent days. Beadle County reported the highest number of cases Tuesday with 18.

Outbreaks at other meat processing plants have fueled the rise in cases in some of those counties.

The DemKota Ranch Beef plant in Aberdeen has reported 147 cases among employees, and 58 employees of a Jack Link’s plant in Alpena have tested positive for the coronavirus. Employees at the Dakota Provisions poultry plant in Huron have also tested positive, but the Department of Health does not release case counts for a specific employer until they reach over 40.

So far, 50 people statewide have died from COVID-19. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the Department of Health has seen people test positive for the coronavirus a second time after undergoing isolation and appearing to recover.

The state is reporting those cases as new infections, but it is not clear if those people were infected twice or if the test was just showing the original infection. Clayton said there is not enough research on the coronavirus to know for sure yet, and the state is reporting the second infections twice to be cautious.