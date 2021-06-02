South Dakota officials hope to avoid medical pot ID delays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's top health official told lawmakers Wednesday she is trying to avoid missing a November deadline to start issuing medical marijuana ID cards by holding a series of meetings to head off any objections to its proposed rules.

As the state prepares for medical marijuana to be legalized this year, the Department of Health has found itself balancing concerns from medical pot advocates, physicians, law enforcement and government bodies. The department, which has been tasked with setting up much of the state's pot program under a law passed by voters last year, will hold a series of meetings and a telephone town hall as it seeks to address concerns before its rules go into effect.