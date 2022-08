SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday that a police officer and sheriff's deputy were justified in shooting and killing a man in a Sioux Falls Burger King parking lot earlier this month.

The state's Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the Aug. 9 shooting and found that James Michael James, 21, had shot at the Minnehaha County Sheriff's deputy three times. The police officer and deputy returned fire. James was shot four times.