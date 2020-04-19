South Carolina reports 1 more virus death, 136 new cases

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, speaks at a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, April 3, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, right, speaks at a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, April 3, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. Photo: Meg Kinnard, AP Photo: Meg Kinnard, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close South Carolina reports 1 more virus death, 136 new cases 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Health officials say 136 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in South Carolina, and another person with COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — has died.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the new numbers on Sunday. It brings the total number of those who have died in South Carolina to 120.

The death announced on Sunday was a middle-aged person with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County.

South Carolina retail stores and public beach access points that had been closed to halt the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen next week, The Post and Courier reported over the weekend.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster will issue orders Monday to allow for the reopenings to take place on Tuesday, the governor’s chief of staff, Trey Walker, told the newspaper.

The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops. Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic.

The governor’s stay-at-home order will remain in place, as will the ban on eating inside restaurants, Walker said.

For most people, the coronavirus that caused this year's pandemic causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause severe illness such as pneumonia, or even death.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.