South Boston's Vietnam War memorial to be rededicated

BOSTON (AP) — The South Boston Vietnam Memorial, one of the nation's first formal memorials to Vietnam veterans, is being rededicated on its 38th anniversary.

A memorial Mass is scheduled for St. Brigid Church on Sunday morning, followed by a rededication ceremony at the memorial in Medal of Honor Park.

Retired Marine Corps Gen. John F. Kelly, a Boston native and the former White House chief of staff, will be the keynote speaker.

The memorial predates the dedication of the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington by 13 months.

It honors 25 men from South Boston who died during the war.

Mayor Marty Walsh, Gov. Charlie Baker and U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch are scheduled to attend, along with two Medal of Honor winners and family members of the South Boston men who died.