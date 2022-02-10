South Africa's Ramaphosa to speak about nation's challenges MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 1:42 p.m.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will Thursday outline how his government will tackle the country's pressing problems including corruption, nationwide power cuts, high unemployment, a troubled economy and the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation address at Cape Town City Hall instead of at the Parliament building which was gutted by fire last month. It will be the first time since South Africa's achievement of democracy in 1994 that the address will be delivered outside the 138-year-old Parliament building.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME