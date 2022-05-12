Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press May 12, 2022 Updated: May 12, 2022 7:08 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE -- Gov. Brian Kemp stands next to a Rivian electric truck while announcing the company's plans to build a $5 billion plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia officials could announce a second massive electric vehicle plant to be built by Hyundai near Savannah in coming days. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - The company logo hangs over a long row of cars at a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. Georgia officials could announce a second massive electric vehicle plant to be built by Hyundai near Savannah in coming days. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE -South Korea's new President Yoon Suk Yeol waves from a car after the Presidential Inauguration outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He has pledged to deepen ties with the United States, which could be aided if Hyundai Motor Group builds a new electric vehicle plant in Georgia Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 President Joe Biden holds a cell phone as he walks to board Air Force One at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Chicago. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ATLANTA (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce next week that it’s building a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia, according to a U.S. official familiar with the anticipated announcement.
Hyundai is finalizing those plans as President Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week as part of his first visit to Asia during his presidency.
Written By
JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI