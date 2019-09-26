Sookie, the tabby misses being in a home

As you walk through the door of our cat room, a friendly feline will look up at you with her golden eyes and rub up against your leg. Her name is Sookie and she is the special greeter.

She might make you chuckle a bit when you see her unique shape...stocky with some small love handles. The volunteers work hard to keep her active.

Sookie’s background is a bit mysterious but we know that she must have been in a home. She likes the closeness of sharing a wooden bench with a volunteer. The volunteers are devoted members of her “fan club” who know she deserves to be in a loving home.

Sookie would love to be the treasured only pet in a home and would just soak up the love and attention. She is a gorgeous 2-year old brown tabby who is current with her vaccinations and has been spayed and microchipped.

Come to the shelter to meet Sookie — she’ll greet you in her own special way.

Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable cats and dogs and volunteer opportunities. The shelter is located at 45 South St. and open from Thursday through Monday.

Mary Ellen Egan