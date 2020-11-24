Stephen Harrington submitted the winning entry in a logo competition for the Sons of the America Revolution, a national organization dedicated to preserving and promoting American history. The winning logo was selected over 300+ entries and will be used to represent the SAR for the foreseeable future. Steve is a self-employed illustrator and designer with over 30 years of professional experience. He and his wife Ann have lived in Ridgefield for the last 26 years with their daughter Lilia and son Dan.