Some seek more boxes to check for 'other' Pacific Islanders JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER , Associated Press July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 1:05 a.m.
HONOLULU (AP) — A few months into the pandemic, data showed Pacific Islanders suffered the highest infection rates in Hawaii.
But what early numbers didn’t publicly show was which Pacific Islanders in the diverse identification category — which includes people with ethnic roots in Samoa, Micronesia and other islands but excludes Native Hawaiians — were affected the most.
JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER