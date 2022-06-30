Some new Florida laws will boost DeSantis' conservative base

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — About 150 bills will become laws in Florida on Friday — several of which Gov. Ron DeSantis is using to motivate his conservative base as he seeks reelection and a possible 2024 bid for president.
But the ones with the most appeal to his political base are also the subject of legal challenges: A ban on abortion after 15 weeks, legislation limiting how race can be discussed in classrooms and at private companies and a law which opponents call “Don't Say Gay” that prevents teachers from talking about gender identity and sexual orientation with younger students.