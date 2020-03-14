Some court cases postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Misdemeanor, traffic and petty offense cases in federal court have been postponed in the Eastern District of Virginia in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The district also has suspended all non-case related events, tours and other gatherings in courthouses, including naturalization ceremonies.

Chief Judge Mark S. Davis said in a special order posted Thursday that there have been confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus within the Alexandria, Richmond and Norfolk divisions of the court. He also said there have been reports of people scheduled to appear in court who are under self-quarantine based on possible exposure.

The order says the cases will be continued through April 30. New dates will be reset without the need to file any motions.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the delays caused by the continuances will be excluded from requirements of the Speedy Trial Act.

“In exceptional circumstances, any judge in the Court may make a case-specific exception to the District-wide continuance if the parties and counsel agree that there is a valid case-specific reason to proceed with a hearing,” the order says.

No changes have been made to civil or criminal felony dockets. The courthouses and clerks’ offices remain open.

The 4th U.S. District Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, announced Friday that it will reschedule oral arguments in cases that had been scheduled to be heard next week “due to concern for the safety of our communities and our employees.”