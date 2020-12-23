Some businesses thrived, many lagged during pandemic in 2020 The Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 11:59 a.m.
1 of14 FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic created winners and losers in the business world. Wall Street recovered after March, even though Main Street is still struggling. As few people traveled, the airline industry needed billions of dollars in aid from the government and is still threatening to lay off workers. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, the logos for Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Sling TV are pictured on a remote control in Portland, Ore. As movie theaters closed and lockdowns descended across the country, people turned to the ever-growing number of video streaming services for entertainment. Jenny Kane/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 FILE - In this May 14, 2020 file photo, Terry Sullivan, general manager of Fondren Fitness, a Jackson, Miss., fitness center, sanitizes a workout machine. Fitness regimens shifted from the gym to the home in a big way during 2020. Interactive fitness bike maker Peloton was one of the biggest winners of the workout-from-home trend as gyms did not fare so well as people avoided crowded places. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. In 2020, many people took to working remotely in sweatpants, hopped onto an expensive high-tech exercise bike and had their favorite restaurant dish delivered, perhaps by a driver trying to earn an extra buck and hoping not to catch the coronavirus. AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 In this Sept. 2, 2020 photo, aassers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs in Dedham, Mass. The coronavirus and the drastic measures put in place by government officials to try to control its spread had a severe toll on many small businesses in the U.S. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 In this Sept. 2, 2020 photo, a passer-by walks past a business storefront with a space for rent sign in a window in Boston. Commercial real estate has been among the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, and there are doubts about how quickly it will recover. Vacancy rates for retail, office and other property types are up sharply from a year ago. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 FILE — In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, restaurant owner Samantha DiStefano, left, of Mama Fox, prepares to hand menus to patrons dining outside at her Brooklyn establishment, in New York. The coronavirus and the drastic measures put in place by government officials to try to control its spread had a severe toll on many small businesses in the U.S. Restaurants, hair salons, event planners and other businesses that rely on people being in close proximity were particularly hard-hit, as were those tied to tourism. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, the Peloton logo is displayed on the company's stationary bicycle in New York. In 2020, many people took to working remotely in sweatpants, hopped onto an expensive high-tech exercise bike and had their favorite restaurant dish delivered, perhaps by a driver trying to earn an extra buck and hoping not to catch the coronavirus. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. In 2020, many people took to working remotely in sweatpants, hopped onto an expensive high-tech exercise bike and had their favorite restaurant dish delivered, perhaps by a driver trying to earn an extra buck and hoping not to catch the coronavirus. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
10 of14 FILE - In this April 26, 2020 file photo, gas prices are shown on a gas pump in Hattiesburg, Miss. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic created winners and losers in the business world. The oil industry was pummeled after travel was halted in efforts to contain the coronavirus, sending demand for jet fuel and gasoline plummeting. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, an air traveler checks in wearing a protective mask, face shield and protective gloves, for his flight on Southwest Airlines at Midway Airport in Chicago. As few people traveled, the airline industry needed billions of dollars in aid from the government and is still threatening to lay off workers. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 FILE - In this July 22, 2020 file photo, a customer of Cosmo's barber shop receives a haircut in the parking lot in front of the shop in Pleasanton, Calif. The coronavirus and the drastic measures put in place by government officials to try to control its spread had a severe toll on many small businesses in the U.S. Restaurants, hair salons, event planners and other businesses that rely on people being in close proximity were particularly hard-hit, as were those tied to tourism. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 FILE - In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic created winners and losers in the business world. The oil industry was pummeled after travel was halted in efforts to contain the coronavirus, sending demand for jet fuel and gasoline plummeting. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14 FILE - Travelers head through the south security checkpoint check in the terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Denver. The coronavirus pandemic created winners and losers in the business world. Wall Street recovered after March, even though Main Street is still struggling. As few people traveled, the airline industry needed billions of dollars in aid from the government and is still threatening to lay off workers. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
By March 23, Apple had lost $435 billion in market value in about five weeks and many of its retail outlets were shut as the virus pandemic walloped the global economy and stock markets. Meanwhile, a report issued by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that 2% of small businesses surveyed had shut down permanently in March.
On Dec. 21, Apple's stock market value totaled over $2.18 trillion, up 121% since March 23. On the same day, Congress approved nearly $300 billion in additional relief for small businesses, money that many hard-hit owners only hope can help them survive until the pandemic finally eases
Written By
The Associated Press