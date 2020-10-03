Lankford tweets he is negative for COVID-19, quarantining

FILE - in this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., appears on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lankford says he is quarantining after meeting with a Utah senator who tested positive for COVID-19. Lankford tweeted on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, that he had met several times this week with fellow Republican Mike Lee, who announced earlier in the day that he had contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Sen. James Lankford tweeted Saturday that he has tested negative for COVID-19, but will remain quarantined after recently meeting with a Utah senator who tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

“I’ve received my COVID test results and am negative. Following CDC guidelines, I will continue to quarantine,” Lankford, a Republican, said in the tweet.

Lankford said Friday that had no symptoms, but would quarantine for 10 days because of recent meetings with fellow Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, who had announced his positive test for COVID.

COVID-19 exposure has also led to the temporary closing of some driver license sites in Oklahoma.

The state Department of Public Safety said Friday that offices in Chickasha and Lawton and commercial driver license testing sites in Chickasha, Lawton and Oklahoma City are shut down because employees were exposed to COVID.

The offices are expected to reopen Oct. 15.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 90,748 virus cases and 1,051 deaths due to COVID, increases 1,189 cases and seven more deaths from Friday.

The actual number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.