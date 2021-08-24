Some Afghans vow to resist Taliban from mountain enclave JOSEPH KRAUSS and RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 9:02 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this 1984 file photo, Afghan guerrilla leader, Ahmad Shah Massoud, center, is surrounded by Mujahideen commanders at a meeting of the rebels in the Panjshir Valley in northeast Afghanistan. In August 2021, the last remnants of Afghanistan’s shattered security forces have vowed to resist the Taliban in the remote Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, that has defied conquerors before. Under the leadership of Massoud, fighters in the Panjshir Valley held off the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban a decade later. Any attempt to re-enact his exploits appears likely to fail, posing little threat to the country's new Taliban rulers. Jean-Luc Bremont/AP Show More Show Less
In a mountain valley north of Kabul, the last remnants of Afghanistan's shattered security forces have vowed to resist the Taliban in a remote region that has defied conquerors before. But any attempt to reenact that history could end in tragedy — or farce.
Nestled in the towering Hindu Kush, the Panjshir Valley has a single narrow entrance and is the last region not under Taliban control following their stunning blitz across Afghanistan. Local fighters held off the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban a decade later under the leadership of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla fighter who attained near-mythic status before he was killed in a suicide bombing.
Written By
JOSEPH KRAUSS and RAHIM FAIEZ