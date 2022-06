This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jabin Botsford/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 20 million people watched Thursday night's hearing of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The figures released Friday by the Nielsen Company include viewers from 12 television networks that aired the rare primetime hearing, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and FOX Business Network.