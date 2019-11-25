SodaStream products debut at Ridgefield’s Nature’s Temptations

SodaStream International Ltd. announced its collaboration with Nature’s Temptations, a natural food market and café in Ridgefield.

As part of SodaStream’s ongoing effort to reduce the use of single-use plastics globally, SodaStream is partnering with local businesses who are committed to providing consumers with the highest-quality products available, and contributing to the betterment of the environment and community.

“We want to celebrate communities and people who are proactively helping the planet,” said Bryan Welsh, general manager, SodaStream USA. “With Nature’s Temptations goals and beliefs so closely aligned with SodaStream’s, it was a seamless collaboration and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have our product on its shelves.”

In months past, SodaStream has offered to support other local communities and advocates during its Earth Day initiative, offering “Greens” to go even greener. Engaging a nationwide audience, SodaStream asks consumers to reduce the use of single-use plastics and increase their hydration with SodaStream.

“Understanding the importance that nutrition and the environment plays in bettering a customer’s overall health is what led me to open my first health food store in 1997,” said Jeff Konchalski, owner of Nature’s Temptations. “Now in 2019, I’m thrilled to display and sell a product that I believe in, and that my community has an ever-increasing interest in. Having SodaStream’s available in store is undoubtedly going to help the town of Ridgefield continue its stride in reducing the use of single-use plastic.”

