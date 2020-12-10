Social thinker: Ridgefield's John Scott, hands-on journalist

When John Scott worked with his hands, it was not just to type his eight books, scores of white papers, and countless Time magazine articles. The journalist began his career as a welder in Russia, and, when he came to Ridgefield in 1948, built his stone-and-wood Peaceable Ridge home with his own hands.
Son of liberal social reformer, Scott Nearing, John Scott Nearing was born in Philadelphia in 1912. He dropped his father’s name after a disagreement. During the Depression the 20-year-old college drop-out was intrigued by communism and socialism, learned welding, and headed for Russia to work in a Urals factory as a welder. He became a foreman and finally a chemist.