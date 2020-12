The following is a list of closings The Ridgefield Press has received for the first snowstorm of the year 2020.

Ridgefield Town Hall will open at noon Thursday.

Ridgefield schools have a snow day Thursday, with no remote learning. All students will be on remote learning Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, before schools close until Jan. 4, 2021, for the holiday break.

The Ridgefield Library is closed Thursday.

Eversource’s online outage list indicates “fewer than 2” homes and businesses without power in Ridgefield as of 8:30 a.m.

Metro-North is running on a regular weekday schedule, but cautioned commuters to expect scattered delays. Metro-North said updates would be posted at mta.info

