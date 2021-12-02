Smollett defense set to cross-examine star state witness DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT, Associated Press Dec. 1, 2021 Updated: Dec. 2, 2021 12:08 a.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s legal team Thursday will seek to dent the credibility of a star state witness who the day before testified about how he said the former “Empire” actor recruited him and his brother to stage a racist, homophobic attack on Smollett.
But casting doubts on the testimony of Abimbola Osundairo as the defense begins cross-examining the aspiring actor won't be easy. Much of what he told jurors from the stand on Wednesday appears to be corroborated by video and other evidence.
