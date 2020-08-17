Smaller crowds gather for Float Down amid virus warnings

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Small crowds gathered for Michigan's annual event to float down the St. Clair River despite the coronavirus pandemic and inclement weather.

Officials estimate fewer than 1,000 people participated in the 43rd Port Huron Float Down, compared to last year's event where 5,500 people participated, according to the Times Herald.

Kathleen Gepty, Canadian Coast Guard incident commander, said about 30 Canadians also participated on their side of the river.

St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon said he was pleased with a small turnout which meant the majority of the community heeded warnings regarding the weather, the pandemic and the closure of the international border with Canada — which officials threatened to punish floaters who crossed the boarder with fines and possible imprisonment.

There were no arrests or major incidents or injuries, he said.

A group of three women from Macomb County said they have been blown into Canada twice in the last six years they have done the event. This year they said they brought passports, licenses and credit cards, but were not concerned about floating into Canada.