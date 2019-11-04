Small plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach

POINT LOCKOUT, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say a small plane made an emergency landing on a beach at Point Lookout.

The Cessna 150 landed just before 2:30 p.m. Monday near Garden City Avenue.

Police tell Newsday there were no reports of any injuries.

It wasn't clear how many people were aboard the plane.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com