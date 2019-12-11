Small plane crashes on Phoenix street; no injury reported

PHOENIX (AP) — A small plane crashed on a Phoenix street Wednesday but authorities said nobody was injured.

A Phoenix Fire Department statement said the two-engine plane “landed" but the plane's fuselage is on the pavement and one wing appears to be broken off and several nearby parked cars are heavily damaged.

Only the pilot was on the plane and that person declined medical treatment, Fire Capt. Nicole Minnick said in the statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

The crash occurred near Interstate 17 and Deer Valley Airport.