Small plane crashes northwest of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A small airplane that was believed to be carrying three people has crashed in a remote area northwest of Las Vegas.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday under unknown circumstances near Gass Peak.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said “Initial reports” indicate three people were on board. It wasn’t clear if anyone survived.

KLAS-TV reported that witnesses heard an explosion near the top peak of the mountain.

North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joe Calhoun said a search and rescue team had a hard time reaching the area and may wait until Wednesday to search the site north of the Clark County Shooting Complex.

North Las Vegas airport said it has a plane unaccounted for.

No other details have been released.