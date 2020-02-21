https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Small-earthquake-jolts-mountains-north-of-Los-15073425.php
Small earthquake jolts mountains north of Los Angeles
A small earthquake provided a wake-up jolt to residents in a mountain community north of Los Angeles early Friday.
The 5:42 a.m. quake was centered 1.5 miles (2.3 kilometers) northwest of Castaic and had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Several hundred people contributing to the USGS' citizen reporting website characterized the quake as weak or light.
