Small county counting ballots by hand after 'skewed results'

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A small county in northern Michigan that typically supports Republican presidential candidates is counting ballots by hand after acknowledging “skewed results” that gave Joe Biden a local landslide.

Jeremy Scott, deputy administrator in Antrim County, said new results were expected Thursday.

“The manual process is very time consuming, and the clerk staff has already worked through the night on election night and a long day” Wednesday, Scott said.

The Associated Press has called Michigan for Biden, a Democrat, as well as Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in his race. A change in the Antrim results would affect the vote totals but not the outcome of the two races.

Initial results had Biden beating President Donald Trump by 3,000 votes in Antrim. In 2016, Trump crushed Hillary Clinton in the county with 62% of the vote.

Scott said the county appeared to have "skewed results.” He said officials were working with the company that provides election software and hardware.

“There is no way that we flipped from 62% Trump in 2016 to upside down this time around,” said Republican state Rep. Triston Cole.