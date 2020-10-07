Small biz forum to address Connecticut’s economic outlook

Aimee Berger-Girvalo, Democratic candidate for Connecticut House of Representatives in the 111th District, will participate in a Small Business Forum Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. via Zom. The forum will cover Connecticut’s economic outlook, resources for CT’s small businesses, and a Q&A with experts.

The event also will feature Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, First Selectman Rudy Marconi, economist Dr. Nick Perna, and Downtown Ridgefield Board President Mary Jones.

As small businesses continue to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Berger-Girvalo has promoted the work of local businesses throughout the district and proposed policy solutions to provide them with immediate support.

More information about the event can be found here.