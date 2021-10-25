Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press Oct. 25, 2021 Updated: Oct. 25, 2021 12:21 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 6 2021, file photo Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accompanied by from left, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington to speak about immigration at the U.S.- Mexico boarder. About 36% of President Joe Biden's nominees have been confirmed by the Senate so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate that former President Donald Trump saw at the same stage of his presidency. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. About 36% of President Joe Biden's nominees have been confirmed by the Senate so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate that former President Donald Trump saw at the same stage of his presidency. Scott had placed holds on all Department of Homeland Security nominees until Vice President Kamala Harris visits the U.S.-Mexico border. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., alongside other Senate Republicans, speaks to members of the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, about funding for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. About 36% of President Joe Biden's nominees have been confirmed by the Senate so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate that former President Donald Trump saw at the same stage of his presidency. Hawley said he will not consent to the nomination of any Defense and State Department nominees until the secretaries of those departments resign for the U.S.’s troubled withdrawal from Afghanistan. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president's nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden.
About 36% of Biden's nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate that Trump saw at the same stage of his presidency. Their predecessors, Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, both saw about two-thirds of their nominees confirmed through Oct. 21, according to tracking by the Partnership for Public Service.