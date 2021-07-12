Slovenian PM says water referendum defeat no reason to quit July 12, 2021 Updated: July 12, 2021 9:16 a.m.
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia's right-wing prime minister has brushed off opposition calls for his government to resign in the wake of a referendum in which voters overwhelmingly rejected proposed changes to a water management law seen as harmful to the environment.
Janez Jansa's government approved the amendments in March but ecologists forced a referendum amid claims that the proposed legislation would threaten the environment and diminish water quality.