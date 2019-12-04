Slain civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer honored with statue

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A statue of slain civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer now sits outside the Forrest County Courthouse in Mississippi.

The Hattiesburg American reports the bronze sculpture, created by artists Vixon Sullivan and Ben Watts, was commissioned in 2018 by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to honor Dahmer who was killed for trying to get black people registered to vote.

Dahmer was a farmer and NAACP leader who was killed when Ku Klux Klan members firebombed his home. His widow, Ellie Dahmer, who was at the courthouse in Hattiesburg on Tuesday surrounded by family, said she was impressed by the statue's likeness to her late husband and appreciated its placement at the courthouse.

The sculpture tentatively will be dedicated Jan. 6 — just days before the 54th anniversary of Dahmer's death.

