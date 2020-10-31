Slain Florida fire performer sold drugs, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A slain Florida fire performer was a prolific seller of illegal drugs, authorities say in court documents.

Investigators in Tampa say after 31-year-old Jared Asa Semp was killed in September they found drugs including psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD tabs and THC wax. They also found $25,000 in cash.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Semp was a performance artist who had done fire shows, using flames to create stunning visual displays.

A witness told police that an an unidenfitied person shot Semp in his chest on Sept. 24 and fled.

Semp lived in the home with three other people. They all told investigators that Semp was a drug dealer and that he had sold from the home the day of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in Semp's killing. A judge granted the Tampa Police Department's request to seize the money in a forfeiture proceeding.