Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage AYA BATRAWY, Associated Press May 11, 2022 Updated: May 11, 2022 1:37 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of23 In this undated photo provided by Al Jazeera Media Network, Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera network, stands next to a TV camera in an area where the Dome of the Rock shrine at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem is seen at left in the background. Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian female reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel, was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Al Jazeera Media Network via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Journalists surround the body of Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera network, in the West Bank town of Jenin, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Palestinian mourners carry the body of Shireen Abu Akleh out of the office of Al Jazeera after friends and colleagues paid their respects, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Christian priests pray over the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, surrounded by other journalists, in the West Bank town of Jenin, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 Journalists and medics surround the body of Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera network, into the morgue inside the Hospital in the West Bank town of Jenin, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Abu Akleh, 51, was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces. (Abbas Momani/Pool via AP) Abbas Momani/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 An outdoor screen shows a picture of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and Arabic that reads, "goodbye Shireen, the voice of Palestine," at the center of the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Posters showing Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and Arabic that reads, "the icon of the Palestinian media, coverage continues, goodbye Shireen," while journalists and mourners gather at the Al Jazeera channel office, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 Palestinians surround the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, as it is brought to the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Abu Akleh, 51, was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces. (Abbas Momani/Pool via AP) Abbas Momani/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Colleagues and friends react as the Palestinian flag-draped body of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the news channel's office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Abu Akleh, 51, was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces. (Abbas Momani/Pool via AP) Abbas Momani/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 The family of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh weep while watching a news report about her death, as mourners gather at the family home in Jerusalem, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 An undated photo released bu the Al Jazeera network shows Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera network. Abu Akle. the well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language, channel was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the Palestinian health ministry said. (Al Jazeera via AP) Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Palestinian mourners carry pictures of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh with Arabic that reads, "Shireen, the voice of Palestine," in front of the office of Al Jazeera channel, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Journalists and medics wheel the body of Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera network, into the morgue inside the Hospital in the West Bank town of Jenin, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster's Arabic language channel was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Palestinians prepare posters with pictures of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and Arabic that reads, "Shireen, the pulse of Palestine," at the office of Al Jazeera channel, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. Nasser Nasser/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
A veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers.
News of Shireen Abu Akleh's death reverberated across the region. The 51-year-old journalist became a household name synonymous with Al Jazeera’s coverage of life under occupation during her more than two decades reporting in the Palestinian territories, including during the second intifada, or uprising, that killed thousands on both sides, most of them Palestinians.