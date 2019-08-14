Ski resort loses bid to be dismissed from Paltrow lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah ski resort where actress Gwyneth Paltrow is accused of smashing into a skier has been denied its request to be dismissed from a lawsuit that it argued should be settled between the actress and the alleged victim.

Judge Kent Holmberg said in a decision Wednesday that the alleged behavior of a Deer Valley Resort ski instructor who the victim says berated him and didn't call for help isn't part of the inherent risks of skiing.

Deer Valley attorney Adam Strachan argued during a June hearing that the resort was shielded from responsibilities for skiing collisions under a law that takes into account the inherent dangers of skiing.

Strachan didn't immediately have comment.

Paltrow says the alleged victim plowed into her on Feb. 26, 2016 and is trying to exploit her celebrity.