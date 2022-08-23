Six months on, Ukraine fights war, faces painful aftermath EVGENIY MALOLETKA and DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 2:59 a.m.
CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Danyk Rak enjoys riding his bike, playing soccer and quiet moments with the family’s short-legged dog and two white cats, Pushuna and Lizun.
But at age 12, his childhood has been abruptly cut short. His family's home was destroyed and his mother seriously wounded as Russian forces bombarded Kyiv’s suburbs and surrounding towns in a failed effort to seize the capital.
EVGENIY MALOLETKA and DEREK GATOPOULOS