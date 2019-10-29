Sisolak says pharmacy board failed to run background checks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state pharmacy board failed as far back as 2007 to complete required background checks for distributors who deliver drugs to pharmacies.

Sisolak on Tuesday announced a months-long investigation of the Nevada Board of Pharmacy after learning in May about the board's failure to submit fingerprints of license applicants.

Sisolak says he ordered multiple investigations, including an ongoing review by Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti.

The governor says he will also eventually name new members to the board for a fresh start.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports one member has resigned.

Sisolak's office did not respond to a message seeking details about how many background checks were not completed, whether licenses were issued to applicants with criminal records and why the checks weren't completed.

The board did not return a message seeking comment.

