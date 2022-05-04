Sinn Fein eyes historic win in Northern Ireland election JILL LAWLESS and PETER MORRISON, Associated Press May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 9:06 a.m.
BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Ever since Northern Ireland was founded as a Protestant-majority state a century ago, its governments have been led by unionist politicians who defined themselves as British.
But if opinion polls are right, an election Thursday will see Sinn Fein, an Irish nationalist party that seeks union with Ireland, become the largest group in the 90-seat Northern Ireland Assembly. That would give Sinn Fein the post of first minister in the Belfast government for the first time.
