Silver resigns from Ridgefield school board; Democrats seek candidates to fill vacancy

Ridgefield Board of Education member Douglas Silver has submitted his letter of resignation to Chair Margaret Stamatis and Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti, effective on Jan. 21, 2020.

Silver was first elected to the school board in November 2015 and was re-elected in November 2017.

“Ridgefield Democrats thank Mr. Silver for his considerable service and wish him well in all his other endeavors,” said Democratic Town Committee Chair Alex Harris.

As the seat being vacated was elected to a four-year term ending in November 2021, and as Mr. Silver is a Democrat, Section 4-7 of Ridgefield’s Town Charter requires that the Board of Education appoint a registered Democrat to fill the seat by Feb. 20, 2020 (30 days from date of vacancy).

Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee (DTC) requests that any Democrat registered in the Town of Ridgefield who may be interested in filling this seat, send a statement of interest and resume (or equivalent) to recruitment@ridgefielddems.org, by Jan. 24, 2020, so that DTC may interview potential candidates and send an endorsement to BOE for its consideration.

Interested parties are advised that BOE will conduct its own official process, wholly separate and apart from the DTC’s process, and that DTC’s endorsement is advisory.