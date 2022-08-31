Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses MARK PRATT, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 8:59 a.m.
BOSTON (AP) — There is a silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has frustrated farmers, dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions and brush fires to the region.
The arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors and other businesses that need warm, dry weather to attract paying customers and get jobs completed on time.