Silent Sky opens Jan. 23 at Ridgefield High School

Freshman Audrey Huff and Senior Lucy Basile rehearse for the upcoming RHS production of "Silent Sky", opening January 23 at 7:30pm in the Black Box Theatre at Ridgefield High School.

Silent Sky, the contemporary play that shines a new light on the accomplishments of female astronomers at Harvard in the early 20th century opens Thursday, Jan. 23 at Ridgefield High School and continues through Feb. 1. This thought-provoking play by Lauren Gunderson, the most-produced living playwright in America, was first produced in 2013 and like the film Hidden Figures, brings to the forefront the stories of the female scientists who were pivotal in the era of discovery in America, yet whose contributions were overshadowed by their male counterparts.

RHS senior Lucy Basile, who plays astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, thinks things have improved nowadays for women in traditionally male-dominated fields. “While we are not 100% there, I think that when you look at how many contributions women have made to science and research, it really is a testament to how far we've come.”

However, Basile says, “I do think some of the themes of Silent Sky still ring true. The women in the play often have to deal with the men they work with not listening to them or brushing off their ideas, and that is something that still occurs even today. While we have made great strides in accepting women into STEM fields, there is still more to do.”

In addition to Basile, the cast consists of Jessica Hay, Audrey Huff, Liam Huff and Charlotte Ward. Evie Briody, Nandini Kalani, Reed Koh, and Lilliana Matte are the understudies.

The play is directed by RHS performing arts teacher Sherry Cox. Shane Jaeger is the Stage Manager. Jonah Pereyra leads a lighting crew consisting of Ellory Hankla, and Maiki Muursepp. Dennis Dowding works the sound board with Ava Cowles and Emma Joyce. Patricia Lourenso is assisting with costumes and Kaitlyn Mitchell handles makeup.

Silent Sky will have five evening performances, January 23-25 and January 31-February 1 at 7:30 p.m., with snow dates of January 26 and February 2 at 2 p.m.

All tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door. Ridgefield seniors who have a Gold Card may enjoy one show for free but must have the Gold Card with them for admission.

More info at http://www.rhsperformingarts.info/ RHS telephone: 203-894-5750.