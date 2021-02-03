Sierra Leone man on trial in Finland for Liberian war crimes JARI TANNER, Associated Press Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 9:57 a.m.
1 of4 Sierra Leonean national Gibril Massaquoi, 51, wears a face mask as he attends his trial at the Pirkanmaa District Court in Tampere, Finland, Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, accused of committing war crimes during Liberia's second civil war two decades ago. Massaquoi faces several charges including dozens of murders, eight rapes as well as aggravated war crimes and aggravated human rights violations during Liberia's 1999-2003 war. (Kalle Parkkinen/Lehtikuva via AP) Kalle Parkkinen/AP Show More Show Less
HELSINKI (AP) — A trial has started in Finland for a Sierra Leone man charged with committing serious war crimes, including several murders, and crimes against humanity during Liberia’s bloody second civil war from 1999 through 2003.
Gibril Massaquoi, who has been living in Finland for more than 10 years, is alleged by Finnish prosecutors to have held a leading position in the Revolutionary United Front, a rebel army in Sierra Leone that was involved in the Liberian civil war in West Africa.