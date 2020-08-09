Showers are available to Ridgefielders at recreation center

RIDGEFIELD —The town has begun offering free showers to town residents during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Meanwhile, Eversource announced town-by-town estimated times of complete electrical restoration Saturday afternoon, and the list said power should be fully restored in Ridgefield by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Utility trucks could be seen around town in numbers, and Eversource reported Saturday afternoon that Ridgefield is down to having 6,411 or 58 percent of the utility’s 10,989 electricity customers still without power. That’s down from 77 percent without power on Wednesday morning, after Isaias made its destructive swing through town on Tuesday.

Showers

The Parks and Recreation Center on Danbury Road will be opened for Ridgefield residents to shower on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The hours for showers on weekdays, starting Monday, will be from 5 to 10 p.m. The free showers are for Ridgefield residents only, according to the town Office of Emergency Management.

“The line will form outside the building. COVID protocols, which include face coverings and social distancing. must be followed or you will not be admitted,” said Gerri Lewis, public information officer of the Ridgefield Office of Emergency Management. “Follow attendants and front desk directions.

“For the safety of everyone, there will be no lingering inside the building before or after showers,” she said. “Please be respectful of your time so others can also use the showers. Take your personal items with you when you exit.”

Charging stations

Outside stations for charging phones are available on the front porch of Founders Hall, next to the recreation center, according to Lewis. “Due to COVID, we are not prepared for charging devices indoors,” she said.

The “Spray Bay” children’s water play area will be open for cooling only Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“There will be no entry from the building,” Lewis said. “The line forms from the back of the playground and exit will be by the garden. While in line you must wear a mask and socially distance. No soap or shampoo allowed,” she said.

There will be a limit of 12 persons at one time in Spray Bay, and parents must accompany children.

“While there is a line, there will be 15-minute rotations,” Lewis said.

A special hotline for storm-related questions has been set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For questions call: 203-431-2718. An additional hotline — 203-431-2750 — will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“Due to call volume, we ask for your patience,” Lewis said.