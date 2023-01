PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four show dogs that were missing after their owners’ van was stolen Saturday in Portland, Oregon, have been reunited with their Washington owners, police said.

Three Scottish terriers and one cairn terrier — Archie McPhee, Mustang Sally, Boo and Mason — were found after someone stole the van that was about to transport them to the Rose City Classic Winter Dog Show, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.