UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Shots were fired over the weekend into a home owned by an Ohio health department official, but no one was injured, authorities said.

Police in Upper Arlington, a city on the northwest side of the Columbus metropolitan area, said the shots were reported at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said no one was hurt and no suspects were present when officers arrived. They said the investigation continues and asked anyone with information to come forward.